Cochise Sheriff: 'Disgusting' radio message offered tips on hiding child porn

The sheriff of Cochise County is seeking legal advice in regards to a public service announcement that gave listeners tips on how to "hide your child pornography."

According to a post on the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Mark Dannels called the PSA that aired for almost two years on KAVV, 97.7 FM "disgusting and unacceptable."

The PSA has been taken off the air, according to the post. It had been running in late evenings and early morning hours.

According to the CCSO's post, the owner of the station said possession of child pornography should not be illegal.

Attempts by Tucson News Now to reach the station owner have not been answered.

Dannels said in the post, "This is very disturbing to know that a member of our local media, who should be one of the responsible groups of people to provide factual information to our public to keep them safe, is promoting and encouraging criminal behavior.

"This is a disgusting and unacceptable public service announcement and this type of propaganda encourages evil behavior. Freedom of speech does not include telling people to commit crimes and continuing to pass on this information could lead to judicial action being taken. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is now aware of this activity and will continue to seek legal advice on actions that can be taken for the content that has already been released and to ensure this kind of information in (sic) not released again."

