Northwest Fire crews are working a house fire north of Orange Grove and Camino de la Tierra in the 3300 block of West Bright Terrace.

House fire near Orange Grove and Camino de la Tierra. You can see there's still smoke coming from the house. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/D6dpNcBsJO — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) May 9, 2017

According to officials the fire started around 3:05 p.m. Crews arrived on scene to find a car and carport on fire, which quickly spread to the home's attic.

The residents were home at the time the fire started, but were able to get out safely, no injuries were reported.

NWFD crews found a leak at the gas meter but are not sure if it is connected in any way to the fire. Southwest Gas on scene controlling the gas leak.

House fire near Bright and Morning Glory. Traffic restrictions in area and slowing on a Camino de la Tierra pic.twitter.com/1Mfejf5UTX — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) May 9, 2017

@whatsuptucson just helped save a family from this house.... pic.twitter.com/g6wONjwnBE — KJ (@Kevbot520) May 9, 2017

