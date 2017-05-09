UPDATE: Standoff over, man in custody on northwest side

Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a barricaded man at a home on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.
A man in Scottsdale is accused of using a smart phone to secretly record young girls in a bathroom, according to court documents.
A male suspect who was threatening to light a bomb was shot by police outside a home early Tuesday morning.
First considered a “person of interest” in the ongoing Serial Street Shooter investigation, Aaron Juan Saucedo is now the prime suspect in the series of deadly shootings in the Phoenix area, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said on Monday.
The Felony Pretrial Intervention Program allows non-violent felony criminals to undergo treatment programs as an alternative to prosecution.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
