UPDATE: Standoff over, man in custody on northwest side

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ

A man is in custody after a standoff at a home on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.

Several law enforcement agencies, including bomb squad and SWAT members, were on the scene to deal with the barricaded man.

The individual may be a suspect in a recent shooting.

