UPDATE: Standoff over, man in custody on northwest side

A man is in custody after a standoff at a home on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.

Several law enforcement agencies, including bomb squad and SWAT members, were on the scene to deal with the barricaded man.

The individual may be a suspect in a recent shooting.

Multiple law agencies. NW side. Bomb Squad & SWAT. Barricaded man may be TPD shooting suspect. #KOLD live at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/C1vaUv2WkR — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) May 9, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.