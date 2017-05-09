Tucson Dentists Offer Free Care Day to Local Children

The University of Arizona said it has removed the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity local chapter due to multiple violations of the school's code of conduct.
Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.
According to Northwest Fire District officials it took crews awhile to get the fire under control. There is no word yet on what started the fire and there are no reported injuries.
Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a barricaded man at a home on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels called the public service announcement that aired for almost two years on KAVV, 97.7 FM "disgusting and unacceptable."
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
