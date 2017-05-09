Tucson Dentists Offer Free Care Day to Local Children

Children in Tucson will be able to receive dental treatments at no cost during Sharing Smiles Day, an annual day of free dental care hosted by children’s dental provider Kool Smiles on Sunday, May 21 .

“At Kool Smiles, we believe every child should have a dentist,” said Dr. Ray Gifford, Managing Dental Director for Kool Smiles. “While we’re proud to accept a wide range of insurance plans, including Medicaid and TRICARE, we also know there are children in our community who do not have dental insurance and whose parents can’t afford to pay out of pocket for needed dental treatments. Sharing Smiles Day is an opportunity for our dentists and staff to give back to the community and bring smiles to children in need.”

Kool Smiles dentists will provide free dental care to area children up to 18 years of age from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at the following office location:

Kool Smiles Tucson, 2990 S. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713. (520) 325-5665

Available treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care.

A limited number of appointments are available. Parents are strongly encouraged to register their children on the Kool Smiles website in advance of the event: www.mykoolsmiles.com/sharingsmiles. We will try our best to see all patients but treatment is on a first-come, first-served basis and pre-registration does not guarantee we will be able to treat you. Treatment offerings will be determined by the dentist.

“If left untreated, tooth decay can lead to pain, difficulty eating, sleeping or speaking, and more serious infections, some of which can be life threatening,” continued Dr. Ray Gifford “That’s why it’s important children see a dentist regularly for preventive care, before tooth decay has a chance to do lasting damage.”

Sharing Smiles Day is an annual event hosted by Kool Smiles Dentistry for Kids. In 2016, Kool Smiles dentists provided free dental care to more than 500 children in need.

The Kool Smiles website provides more information on the Sharing Smiles free care day, including how to register, participating office locations, and available treatments. To register your child for the free dental care day, please visit www.mykoolsmiles.com/sharingsmiles.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.