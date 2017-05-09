UA removes fraternity over assault, hazing allegations

The University of Arizona has removed the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity local chapter due to multiple violations of the school's code of conduct.

According to a UA news release, the local chapter has been accused of hazing, assaulting a pledge, and providing alcohol to minors.

Tucson News Now checked on the Alpha Sigma Phi house and found it to be trashed with empty boxes of beer and food wrappers along with cigarette butts and broken furniture.

UA orders fraternity Alpha Sig Phi to stop all activity. Just stopped by the house today on Cherry & it's trashed. @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/KdFLSXcsNE — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 9, 2017

Just some of the trash scattered around Alpha Sigma Phi house. Cigs & apple pie? #Tucson pic.twitter.com/OtK3tPtSeX — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 9, 2017

Tucson News Now's Maria Hechanova spoke with someone who lives nearby and he said the home doesn't usually look like it does now.

One student has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

