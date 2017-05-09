Car hits home, catches fire in Tucson

One man was seriously injured when a car ran into a Tucson home and caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Brian Keeley, spokesman for the Northwest Fire District, said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. near West Curtis Road and North Royal Palm Drive.

Keeley, said the driver of the car was out of the vehicle when crew arrived and thy were able to put out the fire before it spread to the home.

