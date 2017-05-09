Non-profit fears cuts to Medicaid under proposed healthcare bill

Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.
"It all boils down to not having the money to continue to run and offer some really valuable services to an extremely vulnerable population," said
executive director of Echoing Hope Ranch Sylvia Graham.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
