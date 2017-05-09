Wyatt Earp Days hosted by Tombstone Lions Club

Looking for something interesting to do on a weekend? Why not head on out to Tombstone, the 'Town Too Tough To Die" and learn more about legendary lawman Wyatt Earp.

Memorial Day weekend - Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 is when Tombstone celebrates all things Wyatt Earp. The event is sponsored by the Tombstone Lions Club and will feature three days of continuous actions packed street entertainment. There will be gunfight reenactments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The Lions Club will have a booth selling t-shirts and raffle tickets for a replica black powder revolver, with tickets at $2 each or 12 for $10. All net proceeds from Wyatt Earp Days will be donated to help support local youth activities and programs.

