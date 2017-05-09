Wyatt Earp Days hosted by Tombstone Lions Club

One man was seriously injured when a car ran into a Tucson home and caught fire Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.
Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a barricaded man at a home on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.
The sales tax is estimated to raise $250 million over five years. It would be split 60-40 between public safety, police and fire, and road maintenance and repair.
A corrections officer at the state prison in Tucson was attacked over the weekend and the inmate responsible will be facing more charges, officials said.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
