Proposed sales tax increase to go before voters in mail-in election

The sales tax is estimated to raise $250 million over five years. It would be split 60-40 between public safety, police and fire, and road maintenance and repair.
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows six easy roadway improvements could be saving tens of thousands of lives across the country, including in Arizona.
A new TSA report obtained by KOLD News 13 is warning truck drivers, rental agencies and truck stops to be "vigilant" in light of 17 truck rammings world wide which have claimed 173 lives.
State Route 92 was closed between Ramsey Road and Hereford Road because of a crash involving a motorcycle south of Sierra Vista.
One man has died following a serious motorcycle crash at South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
