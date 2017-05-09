Inmate accused of attacking corrections officer in Tucson

Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a barricaded man at a home on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.
A corrections officer at the state prison in Tucson was attacked over the weekend and the inmate responsible will be facing more charges, officials said.
A man in Scottsdale is accused of using a smart phone to secretly record young girls in a bathroom, according to court documents.
A male suspect who was threatening to light a bomb was shot by police outside a home early Tuesday morning.
First considered a “person of interest” in the ongoing Serial Street Shooter investigation, Aaron Juan Saucedo is now the prime suspect in the series of deadly shootings in the Phoenix area, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said on Monday.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
