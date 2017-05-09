Inmate accused of attacking corrections officer in Tucson

A corrections officer at the state prison in Tucson was attacked over the weekend and the inmate responsible will be facing more charges, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Corrections said the officer was attacked in the recreation yard.

The officer sustained a head injury but was released from the hospital the next day.

The DOC said Alejandro Borjes is the inmate accused in the attack. No word on what charges he will face.

