Man saves family from burning house

By Janice Yu, Reporter
(Source: Kevin Harley) (Source: Kevin Harley)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Kevin Harley said he saw smoke coming from a house on the northwest side as he was driving through the neighborhood.

Harley said he parked his car and approached the house to figure out where the smoke was coming from.

"I thought it was like a bonfire at first. But then I was like, that's a lot of smoke for it. So I went around and parked my car right in the middle of the cul-de-sac," Harley said.

Harley said he was shocked to see a part of the house up in flames.

He called 911, then moments later,  he and another man ran into the house to make sure the people inside knew what was happening.

"We saw two cars so we followed him up and we burst into the house. We just kind of grabbed the guy out," Harley said "I don't think the family knew because when we came in, the guy was in like shock."

Two other family members and a dog were able to make it out safely as well, according to the Northwest Fire Department.

When NW Fire got to the scene, the entire garage and a car parked inside were up flames. The fire had also spread to the attic.

Harley said he's glad he was in the right place at the right time to be able to help out this family.

"You hear of it happening, you don't see it happen. You know, I was shocked," Harley said.

NWFD said there was a natural gas leak near the garage, but they're not sure yet if this is what caused the fire. The family is displaced due to the damage.

