Tucson Saguaros still in need of host families - Tucson News Now

Tucson Saguaros still in need of host families

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25. 

To help match the remaining ten players with local families, the team has organized two informational sessions where families can go to meet the players and ask questions. 

  • The first is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St. 
  • The second is at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. 

“This is the time when these players get their big opportunity to be seen by scouts,” said Ken Weir, Tucson Saguaros host family coordinator. “They need some place to stay and they don’t make enough money to live on their own.” 

Tucson Saguaros players, generally between 21-25 years old, earn a minimum salary for their play time and depend on host families to get them through the season. Most of them play for an opportunity to move up to higher-level leagues or extend their baseball careers.  

The team seeks potential families that can house one to two players and provide them with a bedroom to share, access to a bathroom, kitchen, and washer and dryer when possible. In return, the team will offer the families $1.50 game tickets and discounts on select Saguaros merchandise. 

In addition, the families must commit to house the player for the entire summer season, which runs from May to August, depending how far the team makes it during playoffs. In 2016, the Tucson Saguaros won the Pecos League Championship. Due to away games scheduled Sunday to Wednesday, the players generally only live with their host families four days out of the week. 

“It will become a life-long bonding experience for the families and the players,” Weir said. 

Interested families should attend the informational sessions. However, for more information on becoming a host family they may also contact Ken Weir at (575) 491-3216 or weirken61@hotmail.com. The team must have all players assigned to families before the team’s first game on May 25. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Congressman travels to Tucson for healthcare rally outside district

    Congressman travels to Tucson for healthcare rally outside district

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-05-10 05:00:39 GMT
    Ruben GallegoRuben Gallego

    Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.

    Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.

  • Man saves family from burning house

    Man saves family from burning house

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-05-10 04:24:50 GMT
    (Source: Kevin Harley)(Source: Kevin Harley)

    "You hear of it happening, you don't see it happen. You know, I was shocked," Kevin Harley said.

    "You hear of it happening, you don't see it happen. You know, I was shocked," Kevin Harley said.

  • Tucson Saguaros still in need of host families

    Tucson Saguaros still in need of host families

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-05-10 04:24:17 GMT

    Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25. 

    Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Ex-'Swamp People' cast member faces 18 wildlife charges

    Ex-'Swamp People' cast member faces 18 wildlife charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:38:41 GMT
    FREE ON BOND: Roger A. Rivers Jr., 42, of Noble, is free on $10,030 bond after being booked May 5 into Sabine Parish Detention Center on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges and released the same date. (Source: Sabine Parish Detention Center)FREE ON BOND: Roger A. Rivers Jr., 42, of Noble, is free on $10,030 bond after being booked May 5 into Sabine Parish Detention Center on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges and released the same date. (Source: Sabine Parish Detention Center)

    A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.

    A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.

  • MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

    MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:23:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:27:48 GMT
    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big." (Source: AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big." (Source: AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)

    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."

    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."

  • Caught on video: Teen throws 68-year-old woman into pool at party

    Caught on video: Teen throws 68-year-old woman into pool at party

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:38:42 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:52:34 GMT

    A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.          

    A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.          

Powered by Frankly