Tucson Saguaros still in need of host families

Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.
Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.
"You hear of it happening, you don't see it happen. You know, I was shocked," Kevin Harley said.
"You hear of it happening, you don't see it happen. You know, I was shocked," Kevin Harley said.
Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25.
Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25.
Movies in the Park first began in the summer of 2003, with a projector and a repurposed bed sheet, and now 14 years later the event has grown considerably to become a community favorite.
Movies in the Park first began in the summer of 2003, with a projector and a repurposed bed sheet, and now 14 years later the event has grown considerably to become a community favorite.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.