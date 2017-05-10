Tucson Saguaros still in need of host families

Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25.

To help match the remaining ten players with local families, the team has organized two informational sessions where families can go to meet the players and ask questions.

The first is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.

The second is at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

“This is the time when these players get their big opportunity to be seen by scouts,” said Ken Weir, Tucson Saguaros host family coordinator. “They need some place to stay and they don’t make enough money to live on their own.”

Tucson Saguaros players, generally between 21-25 years old, earn a minimum salary for their play time and depend on host families to get them through the season. Most of them play for an opportunity to move up to higher-level leagues or extend their baseball careers.

The team seeks potential families that can house one to two players and provide them with a bedroom to share, access to a bathroom, kitchen, and washer and dryer when possible. In return, the team will offer the families $1.50 game tickets and discounts on select Saguaros merchandise.

In addition, the families must commit to house the player for the entire summer season, which runs from May to August, depending how far the team makes it during playoffs. In 2016, the Tucson Saguaros won the Pecos League Championship. Due to away games scheduled Sunday to Wednesday, the players generally only live with their host families four days out of the week.

“It will become a life-long bonding experience for the families and the players,” Weir said.

Interested families should attend the informational sessions. However, for more information on becoming a host family they may also contact Ken Weir at (575) 491-3216 or weirken61@hotmail.com. The team must have all players assigned to families before the team’s first game on May 25.

