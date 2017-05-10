Ignite Your Imagination During Summer Reading May 20–July 15!

Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.
Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.
"You hear of it happening, you don't see it happen. You know, I was shocked," Kevin Harley said.
"You hear of it happening, you don't see it happen. You know, I was shocked," Kevin Harley said.
Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25.
Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25.
Movies in the Park first began in the summer of 2003, with a projector and a repurposed bed sheet, and now 14 years later the event has grown considerably to become a community favorite.
Movies in the Park first began in the summer of 2003, with a projector and a repurposed bed sheet, and now 14 years later the event has grown considerably to become a community favorite.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.