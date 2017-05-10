Ignite Your Imagination During Summer Reading May 20–July 15!

In her memoir The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls says, “One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by.” And that’s just what kids all across Pima County are gearing up for as they count the days until Summer Reading begins.

The Pima County Public Library’s Summer Reading program runs May 20 through July 15. Visit the Library’s website to see all that’s happening this summer.

The program kicks off on Saturday, May 20 with the Family Fiesta at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet (4100 S. Palo Verde Road) from 7-9pm. Kids can sign up for Summer Reading and enjoy a fun evening of live-action stories and crafts. Plus, they’ll get to meet Curious George and take home a FREE, brand new book to keep.

Beginning May 20, kids can stop by any of the 26 library locations to pick up a reading tracker. Once they start reading, they’re encouraged to return to the Library to collect stickers and stamps to mark their progress. Plus, beginning May 30, they’ll be allowed to choose a FREE book to take home, while supplies last.

Amber Mathewson, Director of Pima County Public Library, says, “Research shows that parent involvement is the number one predictor of early literacy success. Summer Reading is a time for kids to have fun choosing their own books and to connect with family members around reading.”

On Saturday, July 8, the Library will host the Summer Reading Celebration at the Reid Park Zoo and on Saturday, July 15, the seventh annual MegaMania!!, an event for everything Manga, comics, gaming, and cosplay, at Pima Community College Downtown.

In addition to these signature Summer Reading events, the Library will also host hundreds of events for kids of all ages. From DIY science and nature to Storytimes and crafts, Summer Reading offers something for everyone.

This year, there’s plenty for teens, too! Attend workshops, have fun with friends, or try out new hobbies like 3D printing and jewelry making. Learn more about volunteering, getting involved, and building leadership skills.

Summer Reading is a time to ignite imaginations and jumpstart dreams. Join us!

