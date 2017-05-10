Ignite Your Imagination During Summer Reading May 20–July 15! - Tucson News Now

Ignite Your Imagination During Summer Reading May 20–July 15!

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pablo/Buffer) (Source: Pablo/Buffer)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

In her memoir The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls says, “One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by.” And that’s just what kids all across Pima County are gearing up for as they count the days until Summer Reading begins. 

The Pima County Public Library’s Summer Reading program runs May 20 through July 15. Visit the Library’s website to see all that’s happening this summer.

The program kicks off on Saturday, May 20 with the Family Fiesta at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet (4100 S. Palo Verde Road) from 7-9pm. Kids can sign up for Summer Reading and enjoy a fun evening of live-action stories and crafts. Plus, they’ll get to meet Curious George and take home a FREE, brand new book to keep. 

Beginning May 20, kids can stop by any of the 26 library locations to pick up a reading tracker. Once they start reading, they’re encouraged to return to the Library to collect stickers and stamps to mark their progress. Plus, beginning May 30, they’ll be allowed to choose a FREE book to take home, while supplies last. 

Amber Mathewson, Director of Pima County Public Library, says, “Research shows that parent involvement is the number one predictor of early literacy success. Summer Reading is a time for kids to have fun choosing their own books and to connect with family members around reading.”

On Saturday, July 8, the Library will host the Summer Reading Celebration at the Reid Park Zoo and on Saturday, July 15, the seventh annual MegaMania!!, an event for everything Manga, comics, gaming, and cosplay, at Pima Community College Downtown. 

In addition to these signature Summer Reading events, the Library will also host hundreds of events for kids of all ages. From DIY science and nature to Storytimes and crafts, Summer Reading offers something for everyone. 

This year, there’s plenty for teens, too! Attend workshops, have fun with friends, or try out new hobbies like 3D printing and jewelry making. Learn more about volunteering, getting involved, and building leadership skills. 

Summer Reading is a time to ignite imaginations and jumpstart dreams. Join us!

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Congressman travels to Tucson for healthcare rally outside district

    Congressman travels to Tucson for healthcare rally outside district

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-05-10 05:00:39 GMT
    Ruben GallegoRuben Gallego

    Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.

    Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.

  • Man saves family from burning house

    Man saves family from burning house

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-05-10 04:24:50 GMT
    (Source: Kevin Harley)(Source: Kevin Harley)

    "You hear of it happening, you don't see it happen. You know, I was shocked," Kevin Harley said.

    "You hear of it happening, you don't see it happen. You know, I was shocked," Kevin Harley said.

  • Tucson Saguaros still in need of host families

    Tucson Saguaros still in need of host families

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-05-10 04:24:17 GMT

    Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25. 

    Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

    MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:23:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:27:48 GMT
    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big." (Source: AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big." (Source: AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)

    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."

    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."

  • Ex-'Swamp People' cast member faces 18 wildlife charges

    Ex-'Swamp People' cast member faces 18 wildlife charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:38:41 GMT
    FREE ON BOND: Roger A. Rivers Jr., 42, of Noble, is free on $10,030 bond after being booked May 5 into Sabine Parish Detention Center on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges and released the same date. (Source: Sabine Parish Detention Center)FREE ON BOND: Roger A. Rivers Jr., 42, of Noble, is free on $10,030 bond after being booked May 5 into Sabine Parish Detention Center on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges and released the same date. (Source: Sabine Parish Detention Center)

    A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.

    A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.

Powered by Frankly