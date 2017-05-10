Chiricahua National Monument Hosts its First Global Big Day Birding Event

Join a park ranger for this special event with guided bird walks at 9:00 am on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14, 2017.

This is an easy 90-minute bird walk starting at the Faraway Ranch Parking Lot and hiking through the historic district along Bonita Creek.

During the program, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about bird life in Chiricahua National Monument and receive expert tips on bird identification. Bring binoculars if you have them, water, snacks, and sunscreen. Some binoculars will be available for loan, on a first come first served basis. Birders of all skill levels are welcome!

Global Big Day is a worldwide event organized by The Cornell Lab of Ornithology to unite birdwatchers from around the world to share their passion for birds and register bird sightings. In 2016, 17,000 people from 153 countries participated!

People joining us on May 13 and 14 will create a data sheet of all bird species they see during their visit. Detailed instructions and blank data sheets are available at the visitor center for birders who want to venture out on their own or at home.

How can I follow the Global Big Day results?

Go to http://eBird.org/globalbigday. This page will be updated throughout May 13 with sightings and photos from eBirders worldwide. Team eBird will also be posting updates here. Use #GBD2017 to join in and share on Facebook.

SB.global Big Day 5.13.17 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Chiricahua National Monument is a free entrance park located 4 miles east of the Arizona Highways 181 and 186 junction. Check the official park website www.nps.gov/chir for more information, or Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/ChiricahuaNationalMonument/

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.