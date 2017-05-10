TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. GOOD SAMARITAN SAVES FAMILY FROM BURNING HOUSE

Kevin Harley said he saw smoke coming from a house on the northwest side as he was driving through the neighborhood.

Harley said he parked his car and approached the house to figure out where the smoke was coming from.

"I thought it was like a bonfire at first. But then I was like, that's a lot of smoke for it. So I went around and parked my car right in the middle of the cul-de-sac," Harley said.

Man driving thru neighborhood sees a house on fire.What he does next probably saved the lives of ppl inside. Story @9/10. Video:Kevin Harley pic.twitter.com/GAQdw0jOOV — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) May 10, 2017

Harley said he was shocked to see a part of the house up in flames.

He called 911, then moments later, he and another man ran into the house to make sure the people inside knew what was happening.

"We saw two cars so we followed him up and we burst into the house. We just kind of grabbed the guy out," Harley said "I don't think the family knew because when we came in, the guy was in like shock."

Two other family members and a dog were able to make it out safely as well, according to the Northwest Fire Department.

2. MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER STAND-OFF ON NORTHWEST SIDE

One man is in custody after a standoff at a home on Tucson's northwest side Tuesday.

NW side. Barricaded man. Possible TPD suspect from Fri. shooting. Meredith near Massingale. pic.twitter.com/Z23qDRJYbR — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) May 9, 2017

Several law enforcement agencies, including the bomb squad and SWAT members, were on the scene to deal with the barricaded man.

Tucson police say he is a suspect in a shooting that left another man injured Friday, May 5.

SWAT team leaving scene where barricaded man now in custody. Near Ina/Meredith. TPD: Poss shooting suspect. #KOLD pic.twitter.com/gXNytXgGtA — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) May 10, 2017

3. UA REMOVES FRATERNITY OVER HAZING, ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

The University of Arizona has removed the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity local chapter due to multiple violations of the school's code of conduct.

According to a UA news release, the local chapter has been accused of hazing, assaulting a pledge, and providing alcohol to minors.

UA orders fraternity Alpha Sig Phi to stop all activity. Just stopped by the house today on Cherry & it's trashed. @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/KdFLSXcsNE — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 9, 2017

Tucson News Now checked on the Alpha Sigma Phi house and found it to be trashed with empty boxes of beer and food wrappers along with cigarette butts and broken furniture.

One student has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

HAPPENING TODAY

TODAY is the last day to mail in your ballot for this month's special election.

You'll decide on a half-cent sales tax to fund road repairs, as well as new vehicles and equipment for the Tucson Fire Department and the Tucson Police Department.

WEATHER

A stray shower possible in the morning, but it's expected to be dry in Tucson today with a high of 75 degrees.

Cooler than average today but we'll warm up quickly.

We'll be back in the 90s by Friday.

