New meters collecting change for Tucson's homeless

There's a new way to pay it forward in Tucson.

Starting Wednesday, 20 brightly-painted meters will be placed around downtown.

They look like parking meters-- but there's a catch.

All change collected will go toward helping Tucson's homeless such as work programs, housing assistance, clothing, food and other essentials.

Credit cards are also accepted.

The meters are being installed by a local group called the Change Movement.

They'll also be installed in about 100 stores, and at the Tucson airport.

