McSally: Timing of Comey's firing 'deeply concerning'

Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally, CD-2, released the following statement on Wednesday, May 10, about the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Trump on Tuesday:

"The timing of this decision to fire FBI Director James Comey is deeply concerning, especially in light of the ongoing Department of Justice's investigation into Comey's handling of the Clinton email scandal. That investigation--along with the FBI and House and Senate Intelligence Committee's probes into Russian meddling--must continue. While FBI Director James Comey has been situationally attacked by both sides of the political spectrum, it is important for our national security and institutional integrity that all these investigations are completed without political interference."