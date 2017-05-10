McSally: Timing of Comey's firing 'deeply concerning'

Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally, CD-2, released a statement today about the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Trump on Tuesday.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels called the public service announcement that aired for almost two years on KAVV, 97.7 FM "disgusting and unacceptable."
There's a new way to pay it forward in Tucson.
Members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Arizona (NAMI) are concerned about the new bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
United Airlines has apologized after a heated exchange between a would-be passenger and a customer service agent was recorded Saturday morning at the Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.
