Help children of first responders through Erik Hite Foundation Annual Fun Run

On Fox 11 Daybreak, remembering a fallen hero who gave his all serving the community of Tucson.

Tucson Police officer Erik Hite was killed in the line of duty in 2008.

His family continues to carry on his tradition of helping others through the Erik Hite Foundation.

We hear from the Hite family, Nohemy and her daughter Samantha, along with Jessica Deater with the Erik Hite Foundation.

The annual fun run helps raise money for the foundation's daycare center and will help with the future expansion.

Online registration closed on Monday.

You still plenty of chances to register, click here for more information.

The Erik Hite Foundation annual fun run is on Saturday, May 20th at Reid Park. Registration starts at 6:45 a.m.

