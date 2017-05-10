Help children of first responders through Erik Hite Foundation Annual Fun Run

On Fox 11 Daybreak, remembering a fallen hero who gave his all serving the community of Tucson.
This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner.
Minnesota based Sun Country Airlines announced a new seasonal nonstop service between Minneapolis and Tucson Tuesday.
Crews discovered a damaged circuit switcher on the main power supply line to the nation.
Police on Wednesday said Mark Anthony Lopez is a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded on Friday night.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
