Pet Pals: Meet Dakota!

This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!"

She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner.

If you'd like to learn more about Dakota, call the Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSA is also offering a fun opportunity for the kids. Movie and a cuddle is a chance for children to watch a movie while enjoying pizza and games.

