Pet Pals: Meet Dakota!

This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner.
Today's Tuesday Tails are Zipper and Reva! Reva is a 3 year old pit bull terrier mix. Zipper is a 4 year old shepherd mix. He can be both active and calm.
Before you take man's best friend on a hike with you, make sure you remember how the heat could affect your furry companion.
These classes will be offered on a weekly basis, to teach the dogs how to use their eyes, nose, and ears to recognize rattlesnakes and associate their appearance, scent, and sound with danger.
It was part of a two-day test program that Secretary Ryan Zinke introduced to help improve employee morale at the department.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
