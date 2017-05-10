Sun Country Airlines returns to Tucson after 7 years

Minnesota based Sun Country Airlines announced a new seasonal nonstop service between Minneapolis and Tucson Tuesday.

The flights will be available every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from December 21, 2017 through April 15, 2018.

Passengers will fly on a 126 seat Boeing 737-700. First class passengers get a complimentary meal or snack, and two free checked bags. Coach passengers can purchase food on board.

The airline is returning after serving Tucson in the Winter Seasons from 2008 through 2010.

