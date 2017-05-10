Bear sightings in Santa Cruz County

Arizona Game and Fish Department has fielded several calls recently about bears spotted in Santa Cruz County.

Mark Hart, with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said Wednesday, May 10 that people have called about two separate situations since Monday.

He said a bear, possibly with a cub, was reported in the 200 block of West North in Patagonia. AZGFD suggested the property owner build a fence for the beehive that attracted the bear, according to Hart.

The other sightings involved a bear and a cub in Rio Rico near Palo Prado Road and Pendelton Drive.

Hart said it's the time of year that wildlife are on the move. The recent situations were only sightings, so nobody was hurt and the bears did not lash out at anyone.

AZGFD encourages anyone who spots a bear to report it, so the department can continue to monitor any activity.

Hart said the recent sightings are different from the nuisance bear that was following hikers in Madera Canyon earlier this year.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.