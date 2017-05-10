Bear sightings in Santa Cruz County

The city's Human Relations Commission is scheduled to discuss the status of Tucson as a sanctuary city, according to the meeting's agenda.
The city's Human Relations Commission is scheduled to discuss the status of Tucson as a sanctuary city, according to the meeting's agenda.
The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help to track down a serial armed robber.
The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help to track down a serial armed robber.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the suspect who was injured during a shooting in April that left one man dead and another injured.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the suspect who was injured during a shooting in April that left one man dead and another injured.
Mark Hart, with AZ Game and Fish, said Wednesday, May 10 that people have called about two separate situations since Monday.
Mark Hart, with AZ Game and Fish, said Wednesday, May 10 that people have called about two separate situations since Monday.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies say the body was found only a few miles from the scene of a home invasion.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies say the body was found only a few miles from the scene of a home invasion.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.