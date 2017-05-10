16-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the suspect who was injured during a shooting in April that left one man dead and another injured.

According to a PCSD news release, 16-year-old Anthony Maldonado was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Authorities identified Maldonado as the alleged shooter who went to a hospital for treatment for injuries he received during the April 17 incident.

21-year-old Jaisaac Sloan was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The two were in a camper trailer in the 3500 block of W. Amber Terrace with other people when the shooting happened.

