City's Human Relations Commission to discuss sanctuary city status

The city's Human Relations Commission is scheduled to discuss the status of Tucson as a sanctuary city, according to the meeting's agenda.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, May 10 at 6:15 p.m. at the Mayor and Council Conference Room, located at 255 West Alameda Street, on the first floor.

The meeting is open to the public. The topic is listed as item six on the agenda.

You can find the agenda here --> https://www.tucsonaz.gov/files/clerks/uploads/bccfiles/24051.pdf

24051 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

A federal judge recently blocked the Trump administration from holding federal money to cities that don't follow immigration law calling the move "unconstitutional."

[READ MORE HERE: Judge blocks Trump threat to withhold 'sanctuary city' funds]

Though Tucson is not labeled a sanctuary city, it is considered to be an immigr ant-welcoming city. Tucson City Councilwoman Regina Romero said with the judge's recent ruling, Tucson will keep pushing their long-standing policy which doesn't discriminate.

Tucson News Now's Monica Grimaldo will be attending the meeting. You can follow her tweets at @monicagrimaldo_

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.