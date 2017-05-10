Combs High School senior takes 1st place in Congressional Art Show

Alicia Woods recently took first place in the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Art Show (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)

Submitted by Brooke Davis, Principal at Combs High School

Combs High School senior, Alicia Woods recently took first place in the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Art Show and placed first in People's Choice.

She will be heading to Washington DC for a banquet dinner to honor her and of all the other student artists from across the United States.

Her first semester of college will be paid for and her artwork will hang in the Congressional Building for a year.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.