Rep. Grijalva calling for special investigation on Russian interference during 2016 election

Democratic Congressman Raul Grijalva is calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Grijalva made the call following President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading the investigation, saying a special prosecutor is the only way to insure the investigation is not tainted by politics.

"The pressure from the public is huge," Grijalva said of a special counsel. "I think this is a time we need a special prosecutor."

Grijalva also questions the timing of Comey's termination because there were multiple investigations being conducted, of which, the FBI probe was getting the most attention.

"I'm not going to pretend I have crocodile tears for Comey," he said. "I'm not."

But he added "the timing of it is suspect. The fact this was all done in one day is really troublesome."

Grijalva also said he was caught off guard by the firing as was most everyone else.

He uses the example of the late President Ronald Reagan who fired people who were close to the Iran Contra Affair in the late 80's and encouraged a special prosecutor.

"He survived that," he said.

But he doubts that President Trump is insulated enough to survive the same kind of scrutiny.

"Trump is not an impartial arbiter," he said. "He's a principle in the investigation."

He also believes the actions of the President in the past few weeks gives at least the appearance of a cover up.

Grijalva's statements come on the heels of many in the Arizona delegation who have questioned the timing of the firing including Senator Jeff Flake, Senator John McCain and Congresswoman Martha McSally.

In an early evening tweet, Senator Flake said he could not find "a rationale for the timing" of the firing.

I've spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey's firing. I just can't do it. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 10, 2017

McSally, in a statement on her website said "the timing of this decision to fire FBI Director James Comey is deeply concerning" and went on to say the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election must continue.

