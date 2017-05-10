J.O. Combs District wins the Certificate of Excellence Award

The Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) International has awarded J.O. Combs Unified School District No. 44 its Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for having met or exceeded the program’s high standards for financial reporting and accountability.

The district was recognized for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending 2016.

Sponsored by VALIC, the Certificate of Excellence (COE) award confirms the school business office’s commitment to financial accountability and transparency. Recognition through the COE program can help strengthen a district’s presentation for bond issuance statements and promotes high quality financial reporting.

For more than half a century, VALIC, a division of AIG, has serviced as a leading retirement plan provider for K-12 schools and school districts, as well as for higher education, healthcare, government and other not-for-profit institutions. As of December 31, 2015, VALIC has more than $83 billion in total assets under management and manages plans for nearly 24,000 groups serving more than 2 million participants. VALIC represents The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, VALIC Financial Advisors, Inc. and VALIC Retirement Services Company.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization serving customers in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. AIG companies serve commercial, institutional, and individual customers through one of the most extensive worldwide property-casualty networks of any insurer. In addition, AIG companies are leading providers of life insurance and retirement services in the United States. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

ASBO International, founded in 1910, is a professional organization of 5,000 members that provides programs and services to promote the highest standards of school business management practices, professional growth, and the effective use of education resources.

For more information about the COE award, visit asbointl.org/COE.

