Tucson police looking for armed robber, asks public for help

The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help to track down a serial armed robber.

Police said the man has robbed three Starbucks and one Subway since April 24, 2017.

April 24, 2017 - Subway (5480 E. Broadway Blvd.)

May 04, 2017 - Starbucks (7288 E. Broadway Blvd.)

May 07, 2017 - Starbucks (1821 E. Broadway Blvd.)

May 09, 2017 - Starbucks (3421 E. Broadway Blvd.)

TPD says the man approaches the register, points a gun at the employee, demands money, then flees on foot. So far no injuries have been reported.

He is described as white and thin with a goatee, in his mid twenties to early thirties, 5' 7" to 5' 11', approximately 150 pounds.

Police warn he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him do not approach him, and call 911. Police ask anyone with information about his identity to call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.