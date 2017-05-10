International Wildlife Museum to open permanent Teddy Roosevelt exhibit

Journey through the life of Teddy Roosevelt and see how his ideas made the United States the conservation model for the world.

The International Wildlife Museum is opening a brand new permanent exhibit focused on the conservation legacy that Theodore Roosevelt left behind.

The public is invited to the grand opening of the exhibit on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Did you know that during Teddy Roosevelt’s presidency, he protected nearly 230 million acres of land, created 5 National Parks, 18 National Monuments, 150 National Forests and 51 bird reserves?

Be a part of the grand opening of the exhibit and join in fun activities such as making safari beaded necklaces and animal masks, taking a safari selfie photo next to our rhino, and going on Teddy’s Big Game Safari Scavenger Hunt!

The new exhibit will include artifacts from Roosevelt’s era, full mounted specimens of black bear, pronghorn and other animals, and videos on his lifetime achievements. Come see Roosevelt’s own rhino and other historic horns and antlers that are over 100 years old.

For more details please call (520) 629-0100, or visit TheWildlifeMuseum.org.

