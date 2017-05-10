Summer fun on a budget in Oro Valley

Temperatures are on the rise and everyone is looking for a way to stay cool, and the Oro Valley Aquatic Center is offering several activities for those on a budget!

The first is to purchase a Family Summer Pass, which admits a family (up to six people) and is valid from May 13 to August 13. Oro Valley's Aquatic Center has an interactive splash pad, giant water slide, two swimming pools and four diving boards. Cost for Oro Valley residents is $120; non-resident cost is $150. (By comparison, the daily drop-in rate for a family up to six is $15.) Passes can be purchased at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, located in James D. Kriegh Park, 23 West Calle Concordia.

$5 Sunday Family Fun Day specials all summer long:

If a Family Summer Pass isn’t a good fit for you, then bring the whole family (up to six people) for $5 Sunday Family Fun Days! This promotion is offered from noon to 4 p.m. every Sunday, from May 21 until August 13.

FREE Teen Dive-in Movie Nights begin June 24

If you’re looking for a fun, safe event for teens ages 13-19, the Oro Valley Youth Advisory Council has you covered! Join us for one of four movie nights this summer, beginning at 7:30 p.m. These movie events are free for teens, so mark your calendars now for the following Saturday nights:

June 24: Guardians of the Galaxy 1

July 22: Doctor Strange

August 26: The Sandlot

September 9: The Maze Runner

DON’T FORGET: FREE Community Pool Party this Saturday, May 13

Kick off summer in Oro Valley at our FREE Community Pool Party on Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, admission is free for all ages. Enjoy fun games for the whole family, and free contests with prizes. Food will be available for purchase from vendors and the concession stand.

For more information, call 520-297-SWIM (7946) or visit www.orovalleyaz.gov/aquatics.

