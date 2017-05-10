January 8th Memorial Foundation turning to public for help with funding

The January 8th Memorial Foundation is turning to the public to help make the memorial a reality.

The foundation has set up a Go Fund Me account with the goal of raising $1.5 million.

The $2.5 million requested in state funding was not included in the final budget that was approved.

Currently, the foundation has enough money to start the next phase of construction. This million dollars was raised in cash and through pledges.

They're hoping that during this next phase, they'll be able to raise the $1.5 million they need.

"We have the money to get through the next phase of construction, and that's the construction document phase. That'll take about seven or eight months. And during that time we're very hopeful that we'll raise that balance of the money so that we can actually go ahead, break ground and build the memorial," said Crystal Kasnoff, the executive director of the foundation.

After breaking ground, the construction will take about nine months.

Kasnoff said this will be an opportunity for the community to come together to help bring the memorial to life.

Any extra money raised will go towards an operations and maintenance account.

State Representative Todd Clodfelter was the one behind the bill. He said he hoped it would do better than it did. He said he will talk to stakeholders to see if the bill can be reintroduced next legislative session.

"There's certainly no reason they shouldn't go ahead and plan the memorial and raise private funding. It'll also send the message to the legislature that their intent on their desire to have the memorial and if they raise even more money, they're might be a better opportunity for the state to contribute in the next session," Clodfelter said.

Kasnoff also said they've already had a donor willing to match the first $10,000 that's raised.

