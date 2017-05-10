Tucson police: One man dead in midtown shooting

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one man dead.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of east 5th, near Dodge Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

According to Sgt. Dugan, the circumstances around the shooting are suspicious, but police aren't considering it a homicide yet.

No further details have been released.

