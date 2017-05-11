Two families displaced by electrical fire

It took nine units and 23 firefighters to put out the fire that has displaced two families, according to a release from the Tucson Fire Department.

A single 911 call to TFD was made, reporting smoke coming from an attic in a house in the 600 block of West Lester.

Crews arrived on scene and had the fire out within 10 minutes of arriving on scene, according to the release. No injuries, to firefighters or the residents were reported.

The structure was divided into two units, displacing eight people and three dogs.

The Red Cross is helping the families who were displaced.

