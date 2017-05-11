Power restored to the Tohono O'odham Nation

The lights are back on at the Tohono O'odham Nation's main reservation. According to a release the power came back on at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

The weather related outage began on Monday, May 8 and restoring power was complicated, stated the release, as the level of damage was severe and experts had to be brought in to restore power.

According to the release the Tohono O'odham Nation will resume normal business hours on Thursday, May 11.

The following statement was provided by Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Edward Manuel:

“We are very pleased to announce that power has now returned to the Nation for the more than 3,500 users that have been dealing with this challenge. It is times such as this, when faced with significant controversy, that the best in people often comes out. That has certainly been the case here as so many people and organizations came together to ensure the health and well-being of Nation members.

The Tohono O’odham Utility Authority did an excellent job of resolving this difficult outage as quickly as possible. I would also like to personally thank the Nation’s employees, District staffs and volunteers that have been working around the clock for the past two days. In particular, the Nation’s Department of Public Safety, Office of Emergency Management, Hospital and Health Services, and so many other Departments and employees that immediately stepped up and implemented emergency management plans.

In the end, planning and implementation efforts only get you so far. The greatest praise goes to the Tohono O’odham members who rallied together to address this challenge. There were no reports of mischief or other questionable activity during this time which further demonstrates how positive the response was from the public.”

The Tohono O’odham Nation is also thanking the following agencies that offered support:

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, deployed 7,874 lbs. of food

Department of Emergency and Military Affairs; provided Access and Functional Needs Support Shelter kit

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community offered shelter support for access needs

Pima & Pinal County offered support and assistance if needed

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.