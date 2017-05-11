Crash near Speedway and Alvernon - Tucson News Now

Crash near Speedway and Alvernon

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police are reporting a crash at Speedway Boulevard and Alvernon way.  

The public is encouraged to avoid the area for at least the next hour if possible.  

There are no closures at this time, but there will be traffic delays. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Crash near Speedway and Alvernon

    Crash near Speedway and Alvernon

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-05-11 05:39:11 GMT

    There are no closures at this time, but there will be traffic delays.  

    There are no closures at this time, but there will be traffic delays.  

  • breaking

    Tucson police: One man dead in midtown shooting

    Tucson police: One man dead in midtown shooting

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-05-11 05:12:35 GMT

    The shooting happened in the 3700 block of east 5th, near Dodge Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.  

    The shooting happened in the 3700 block of east 5th, near Dodge Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.  

  • breaking

    Power restored to the Tohono O'odham Nation

    Power restored to the Tohono O'odham Nation

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:59 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:59:14 GMT
    (Source: Wikimedia Commons)(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    The lights are back on at the Tohono O'odham Nation's main reservation.  According to a release the power came back on at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.   

    The lights are back on at the Tohono O'odham Nation's main reservation.  According to a release the power came back on at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.   

    •   
Powered by Frankly