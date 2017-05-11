Nogales makes Hi Corbett their home

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

Nogales has won nine state championships in baseball but the last came way back in 1981.

The Apaches will have a second chance this decade to add a tenth title when they play Salpointe Catholic on Saturday in the Conference 4A state final.

Nogales (27-4) advanced to the championship game Thursday night with a 5-3 win over Canyon del Oro in front of a raucously partisan Apaches crowd at Hi Corbett Field.

Nogales won all three of their meetings this season against the Dorados.

It’s the Apaches first appearance in the state championship game since they lost 8-0 to Phoenix Greenway in 2014.

That was the Apaches’ first state title appearance since their last championship in 1981.

Nogales won five of their nine titles in six year span in the 1950s

The Lancers advanced on a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 7th by J. Bill Rivera to beat Tempe Marcos de Niza 4-3.

Salpointe Catholic is looking for the school’s first state championship in baseball.

The Lancers lost back-to-back Division II Class 5A state title appearances in 1996 and 1997.

UA said after the Apaches win over the Dorados that the game between Nogales and Salpointe Catholic will be played Saturday at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, however no time has been set.

The schools split two meetings during the regular season combining to score 42 runs in those games.

