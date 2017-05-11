Flowing Wells school earns high honor

It's National Teacher Appreciation Week and the teachers of one Tucson school are feeling a little more appreciation than normal.

Some are calling this a tough year for teachers because of salary concerns, teacher shortages even some controversy with Prop 301. But despite all of that, one school had stepped up to make the grade.

Walter Douglas Elementary School in the Flowing Wells Unified School District received an A+ designation by the Arizona Educational Foundation.

Schools all over the state apply for this designation schools, but only four schools in Tucson received this recognition.

It was something teachers worked on for hours to achieve, that’s in addition to grading tests and checking homework.

They said giving students a quality education is their top priority, although their salary may not reflect all the hard work they do.

"We are professional & we deserve to be treated that way & we know what we are doing for kids is the right thing" #TeacherAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/taxhbxW4sG — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) May 11, 2017

“We feel committed to that and we still hold those expectations high for kids because that is the next generation,” said Kara Myrick, a second-grade teacher at Walter Douglas. “We want the next group of kids who graduates and goes on to have the same opportunities and do the same type of things that we can do whether or not we are respected.”

Educators hope that laws passed make next year make it easier for do their job.

