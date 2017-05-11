Flowing Wells school earns high honor

Graduation at the University of Arizona is a couple days away, and next comes the search for jobs. Prospects look encouraging. The Labor Department says the U.S. has about 5.7 million job openings, and that's nearly a record.
Walter Douglas Elementary School in the Flowing Wells Unified School District received an A+ designation by the Arizona Educational Foundation.
Though Tucson is not labeled a sanctuary city, it is considered to be an immigrant-welcoming city.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies say Miguel Ballesteros' body was found only a few miles from the scene of a home invasion on April 25.
The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help to track down a serial armed robber.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A family returned home safe after a false report that they were abducted.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.
