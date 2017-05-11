Second Tucson-area school reacts to potential threat on campus

For the second time today, a Tucson high school had to react to a potential threat on campus.
For the second time today, a Tucson high school had to react to a potential threat on campus.
Surveillance video from May 3 shows a man pulling on the front of the machine until part of it comes off.
Surveillance video from May 3 shows a man pulling on the front of the machine until part of it comes off.
A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store on Tucson's northwest side Thursday morning, authorities said.
A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store on Tucson's northwest side Thursday morning, authorities said.
The police reports detail the severity of the child’s injuries.
The police reports detail the severity of the child’s injuries.
The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help to track down a serial armed robber.
The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help to track down a serial armed robber.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on the student sex allegations Wednesday.
Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on the student sex allegations Wednesday.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon.
A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon.