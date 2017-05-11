Second Tucson-area school reacts to potential threat on campus

Pueblo Magnet High was placed under a hard lockdown Thursday afternoon after there were reports of a weapon on campus. (Source: Google Maps)

For the second time today, a Tucson high school had to react to a potential threat on campus.

Stephanie Boe, spokeswoman for the Tucson Unified School District, said Pueblo Magnet High was placed under a hard lockdown after there were reports of a weapon on campus.

Boe said the lockdown lasted less than 10 minutes and the item turned out to not be a weapon.

Pueblo dismissed students at the normal time, according to Boe.

Earlier in the day, TUSD and police investigated a social media threat made against Palo Verde High.

Boe said neither TUSD nor the police believed the threat to be credible, but extra security was be present at the school located at 1302 S. Avenida Vega.

Students brought what Boe called the "vague threat" to the district's attention on Wednesday night.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.