'Vague threat' prompts extra security at Palo Verde High

Tucson police are investigating a threat made against Palo Verde High Magnet School on social media. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The Tucson Unified School District confirmed on Thursday, May 11, that the district and police are investigating a threat made against Palo Verde High Magnet School on social media.

According to district spokeswoman Stefanie Boe, neither TUSD nor the police believe the threat to be credible, but extra security will be present at the school located at 1302 S. Avenida Vega.

The district is sending information to families through the Parent Link system.

Students brought what Boe called the "vague threat" to the district's attention on Wednesday night, Boe said.

The school day begins at 9 a.m. and Boe said today's schedule will not be affected by this threat.

