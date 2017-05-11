'Vague threat' prompts extra security at Palo Verde High

Neither the Tucson Unified School District nor the police believe the threat to be credible, and the day's schedule will not be affected.
The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help to track down a serial armed robber.
The shooting happened in the 3700 block of east 5th, near Dodge Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the suspect who was injured during a shooting in April that left one man dead and another injured.
Police on Wednesday said Mark Anthony Lopez is a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded on Friday night.
A mother and her two children returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
