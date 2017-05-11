Police reports reveal new details about child abuse case

Surveillance video from May 3 shows a man pulling on the front of the machine until part of it comes off.
A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store on Tucson's northwest side Thursday morning, authorities said.
The police reports detail the severity of the child’s injuries.
Neither the Tucson Unified School District nor the police believe the threat to be credible, and the day's schedule will not be affected.
The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help to track down a serial armed robber.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
