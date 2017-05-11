Police reports reveal new details about child abuse case

Tucson News Now has obtained police reports that reveal shocking new details about a child abuse case that left a 3-year-old hospitalized.

Gilbert Cuhen, 30, is facing felony child abuse charges after his girlfriend's daughter was taken to the hospital with signs of serious physical abuse. The girl's mother, 21-year-old Valerie Pastran, was arrested on Thursday, May 4. She was booked on one count of child abuse, and was released later that night.

According to the documents, Pastran told Tucson police that she was at the home with her daughter, Cuhen, and their 6-month-old daughter on April 26. Cuhen is not the 3-year-old's father.

Pastran said she heard "a commotion" coming from a back room and found the 3-year-old unresponsive in the room with Cuhen.

The police reports detail the severity of the child’s injuries.

Medical staff at Banner-University Medical Center who treated the "visibly" bruised child told an investigating officer that she was "suffering from a head injury which caused blood vessels in her eye to rupture and also suffered from fluid in her lungs."

The officer was told her condition was unstable and critical.

Documents show that Cuhen told police that he “was going to kill himself if (the child) died from her injuries and if she was fine he was going to turn himself in to police.”

In the documents, an officer recalls Pastran saying, “He was ready to die.”

Cuhen turned himself into police on April 27 after fleeing to New Mexico. He is currently in jail, being held on a $350,000 bond.

The reports say Cuhen was an ex-professional MMA fighter.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.