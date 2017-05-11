Car crashes into Goodwill store in Pima County

A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store on Tucson's northwest side Thursday morning, May 11, authorities said.

Dep. Ryan Inglett, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said the person was transported as a precaution and there were no serious injuries.

The incident happened at the Goodwill at 2990 W. Ina Road, which is near Shannon Road.

Inglett said the investigation is ongoing.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.