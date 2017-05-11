Video: Suspect tries to break into ATM

Anyone with information about this man should call 88-CRIME. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Tucson police are asking for help in identifying a man who tried to break into an ATM.

Surveillance video from May 3 shows a man pulling on the front of the machine until part of it comes off. The machine is located at a Tucson Federal Credit Union at 3755 S. Mission Road.

The man caused an estimated $5,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME.

