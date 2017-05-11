Vehículo choca en la tienda de Goodwill en el Condado Pima

Un persona fue llevada al hospital después que un vehículo chocara la tienda Goodwill en el noroeste de Tucson el jueves 11 de mayo por la mañana , dijeron las autoridades.
Dep. Rayan Inglett, portavoz del Departamento de Alguacil del Condado Pima, dijo que la persona fue transportada al hospital pero no habían heridas de gravedad.
El incidente ocurrió en el Goodwill en la cuadra 2990 al este de la calle Ina Road, cerca de la calle Shannon.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.