Vehículo choca en la tienda de Goodwill en el Condado Pima

Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Un persona fue llevada al hospital después que un vehículo chocara la tienda Goodwill en el noroeste de Tucson  el jueves 11 de mayo por la mañana , dijeron las autoridades.

Dep. Rayan Inglett, portavoz del Departamento de Alguacil del Condado Pima, dijo que la persona fue transportada al hospital pero no habían heridas de gravedad.

El incidente ocurrió en el Goodwill en la cuadra 2990 al este de la calle Ina Road, cerca de la calle Shannon. 

