Ducey signs 'good Samaritan' law

Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation meant to shield from liability people who break into cars while trying to prevent hot-car deaths.

According to a news release from the Governor's Office, anyone "who enters an unattended vehicle to remove a child or domestic animal would be protected from civil liability if a good faith belief exists that the child or pet is in imminent danger of injury or death."

The law requires the rescuer to notify emergency personnel before entering the vehicle and to remain at the scene with the patient until authorities arrive.

Proud to sign #HB2494 and protect Good Samaritans who take action to save a life. Thanks Senator Kavanagh for leading on this vital issue. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 11, 2017

“A few minutes is all it takes for a child or pet left in a hot car to die of heat stroke,” Ducey said in the release. “That’s a scenario we never want to see happen. With this bill, we are protecting Good Samaritans who take action to save a child or pet and sending a signal that breaking a car window should be the last consideration when someone’s life is on the line. I thank Senator Kavanagh for leading on this important legislation.”

