UA fraternity brother arrested for aggravated assault following investigation

Alpha Sigma Phi has until May 25 to appeal the Dean of Students’ decision to kick the fraternity off campus for hazing and other student code of conduct violations.
For the second time today, a Tucson high school had to react to a potential threat on campus.
The Tucson police homicide detectives are actively investigating a body found near two Pima County high schools.
The law requires the rescuer to notify emergency personnel before entering the vehicle and to remain at the scene with the patient until authorities arrive.
Though Tucson is not labeled a sanctuary city, it is considered to be an immigrant-welcoming city.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on the student sex allegations Wednesday.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon.
