UA fraternity brother arrested for aggravated assault following investigation

Alpha Sigma Phi has until May 25 to appeal the Dean of Students’ decision to kick the fraternity off campus for hazing and other student code of conduct violations.

The Dean of Students received reports on March 31 that fraternity members blindfolded, hazed, physically assaulted and forced underage new members to drink alcohol “on or about March 23, 2017.”

A letter from the Dean of Students revealed what allegedly happened inside the Alpha Sigma Phi house located north of Speedway and Cherry during “puzzle night.”

“Pledges were blindfolded by active members, then lined up while placing their hand on the back of one another’s (new members) shoulder,” stated the letter. “The pledges were then walked down a hallway in the fraternity house; during this time one new member was shoved by an active member into a pillar.”

An estimated 15 minutes later, the new member who was shoved was complaining of stomach pains. He was taken to the hospital where he was “hospitalized long-term” according to the letter.

Read the full letter below:

LetterASP_0 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

On Thursday, May 11, Tucson News Now learned more than a month later, 19-year-old Cody Ward was arrested for aggravated assault in connection with the investigation.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department provided his booking photo and a spokesperson said he was booked and released on May 3.

Trace Camacho, the UA’s Assistant Dean of Students & Director of Fraternity & Sorority Programs said the decision to kick the fraternity off campus was based on health and safety concerns.

“It’s always disappointing, but we work with all our organizations proactively to try to prevent these situations from happening,” he said.

“We take seriously any allegations or problems that occur in our fraternities and hold our students accountable,” he Camacho added referring to the webpage outlining a summary of all Greek Life “judicial conduct”.

If the University of Arizona’s decision to end the fraternity stands, Alpha Sigma Phi cannot apply to be a university-sanctioned fraternity until 2021.

To see history of UA sorority and fraternity violations, click http://greek.arizona.edu/standards/chapter-conduct-and-judicial

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.