Detectives investigate body found near 2 Pima Co. high schools

The Tucson police homicide detectives are actively investigating a body found between Cienega High School and Empire High School in Vail.

According to a spokesman for TPD, a construction worker saw the body near some bushes in the desert as he or she was leaving a new housing development on Steve Road, which is near Mary Ann Cleveland Rd. and Houghton Rd.

The worker stopped to verfiy that it was a body, and then called 911.

Police have not determined the age or sex of the body.

