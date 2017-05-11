High School Graduation Ceremonies 2017

MARANA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. - MCAT High School: Marana Middle School auditorium 11285 W. Grier Rd. Tucson, AZ 85653

Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. - Marana High School: Marana High School stadium 12000 W. Emigh Rd. Tucson, AZ 85743 (Valedictorian: Evanna Rouhani; Salutatorian: Jeremy Parry)

Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m. - Mountain View High School: Mountain View High School stadium 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd., Tucson AZ 85742 (Valedictorian: Ryan Konieczny; Salutatorian: Luke David Somerville)

TUCSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - (Unless otherwise noted all graduations are taking place on Thursday, May 25)

** May 24 at 6 p.m. - TAP: Project MORE Auditorium, 440 S Park Ave.

4 p.m. - Project MORE: Project MORE Auditorium, 440 S Park Ave.

5 p.m. - Agave: Governing Board Room, 1010 E. Tenth St.

7 p.m. - Cholla: Ed Brown Stadium at Cholla, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

7 p.m. - Palo Verde: Palo Verde Football Field, 1302 S Avenida Vega

7 p.m. - Pueblo: Lou Farber Stadium - Pueblo Football Field, 3500 S 12th Ave.

7 p.m. - Rincon: Ranger Stadium, 421 N Arcadia Ave.

7 p.m. - Sahuaro: Sahuaro Football Field, 545 N Camino Seco

7 p.m. - Santa Rita: Santa Rita Varsity Football Field, 3951 S Pantano Rd.

7 p.m. - Tucson High: Tucson High Football Field, 400 N 2nd Ave.

7 p.m. - University: Centennial Hall, U of A

7:30 p.m. - Catalina: Catalina Football Field, 3645 E. Pima St.

7:30 p.m. - Sabino: Sabino Football Field, 5000 N Bowes Rd.

