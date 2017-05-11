Seven southern Arizona gems in running for award

Several southern Arizona landmarks are in the running to be called the best attractions in the state.

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, San Xavier Mission, Sabino Canyon, Saguaro National Park, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Bisbee and Tombstone are finalists for the USA Today Readers' Choice Award for best Arizona attraction.

You can help them all win by voting HERE. You are allowed vote once per day until 10 a.m. on Monday, June 5. USA Today said the 10 winners will be announced Friday, June 9.

