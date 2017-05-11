Stay 'cool' on Saturday nights at the Desert Museum

What makes these Saturday evenings so enchanting? Stunning sunsets, skies speckled with stars, night-blooming plants, and animals reappearing from their daytime naps. The desert comes alive at night as nocturnal animals awake. Bats perform aerial acrobatics in pursuit of dinner, beavers splash around in their pond, and scorpions glow green under black light.

Don't forget to bring your flashlight and explore, experience a live animal encounter, or participate in special nightly activities.

All Cool Summer Nights are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Regular admission rates apply. Members enjoy the evening for free.

Schedule:

May 20: Celestial Celebration - In partnership with the University of Arizona Skin Cancer Institute, we explore how to foster a healthy relationship with the sun and the great outdoors. You can also join the experts from the National Optical Astronomy Observatory (NOAO) for a star-studded adventure with lots of Solar System hands-on activities.

- In partnership with the University of Arizona Skin Cancer Institute, we explore how to foster a healthy relationship with the sun and the great outdoors. You can also join the experts from the National Optical Astronomy Observatory (NOAO) for a star-studded adventure with lots of Solar System hands-on activities. May 27: Creatures of the Night - Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Fur, Feather, and Fangs show.

- Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Fur, Feather, and Fangs show. June 3: Creatures of the Night - Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show.

- Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. June 10: World Oceans Night - Water is one of the most precious resources in the Sonoran Desert, which includes the Gulf of California - also known as the Sea of Cortez. Enjoy complimentary sustainable seafood tastings from Fini’s Landing, Hotel Congress, Maynards, Penca, Primo at Starr Pass, and Rojo Hospitality. You can also learn about the incredible biodiversity of this marine environment and how to protect it with Biosphere 2, CEDO, Desert Dolphins, Marine Awareness and Conservation Society, The Dive Shop, The Fin Foundation, and the University of Arizona. Please wear blue in honor of World Oceans Day!

- Water is one of the most precious resources in the Sonoran Desert, which includes the Gulf of California - also known as the Sea of Cortez. Enjoy complimentary sustainable seafood tastings from Fini’s Landing, Hotel Congress, Maynards, Penca, Primo at Starr Pass, and Rojo Hospitality. You can also learn about the incredible biodiversity of this marine environment and how to protect it with Biosphere 2, CEDO, Desert Dolphins, Marine Awareness and Conservation Society, The Dive Shop, The Fin Foundation, and the University of Arizona. Please wear blue in honor of World Oceans Day! June 17: Creatures of the Night - Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show.

- Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. June 24: Astronomy Night - Join the experts from the National Optical Astronomy Observatory (NOAO) for a star-studded adventure with lots of Solar System hands-on activities. Enjoy a lively discussion with Dr. Kevin Hainline about the fascinating formation of our solar system and the wonders of the night sky. He is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Arizona and member of the James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam science team.

- Join the experts from the National Optical Astronomy Observatory (NOAO) for a star-studded adventure with lots of Solar System hands-on activities. Enjoy a lively discussion with Dr. Kevin Hainline about the fascinating formation of our solar system and the wonders of the night sky. He is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Arizona and member of the James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam science team. July 1: Glitter & Glow – Spend time under the sparkling stars with our animated animals, enjoy a fascinating lightning presentation from the experts, and learn about fluorescent minerals from Museum docents. You can also “namaste” during Glow & Flow Yoga with Tiffany Georgia from Tucson Yoga.

– Spend time under the sparkling stars with our animated animals, enjoy a fascinating lightning presentation from the experts, and learn about fluorescent minerals from Museum docents. You can also “namaste” during Glow & Flow Yoga with Tiffany Georgia from Tucson Yoga. July 8: Creatures of the Night - Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show.

- Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. July 15: Creatures of the Night - Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Fur, Feather, and Fangs show.

- Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Fur, Feather, and Fangs show. July 22: Insect Insanity - Let’s celebrate Incredible Insects and Amazing Arthropods! The Sonoran Desert is a hot spot of insect diversity and this is your chance to meet them. Tonight, get a bugs-eye view of many of the million species of arthropods that make the Sonoran Desert their home.

- Let’s celebrate Incredible Insects and Amazing Arthropods! The Sonoran Desert is a hot spot of insect diversity and this is your chance to meet them. Tonight, get a bugs-eye view of many of the million species of arthropods that make the Sonoran Desert their home. July 29: Creatures of the Night - Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Live and (sort of) On the Loose show.

- Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Live and (sort of) On the Loose show. August 5: Full Moon Festival - Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the desert during Full Moon Festival, celebrating art and music.

- Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the desert during Full Moon Festival, celebrating art and music. August 12: Creatures of the Night - Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Live and (sort of) On the Loose show.

- Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Live and (sort of) On the Loose show. August 19: Teacher Appreciation Night - It’s back-to-school time and the Museum is a great place to bone up on biology, rock out with geology and take off with astronomy. From mineral and rock activities to live animal presentations, the science of nature is on full display! PreK-12 teachers, in deep appreciation for their important work, will be admitted free. You have to bring ID to show that you’re a teacher.

- It’s back-to-school time and the Museum is a great place to bone up on biology, rock out with geology and take off with astronomy. From mineral and rock activities to live animal presentations, the science of nature is on full display! PreK-12 teachers, in deep appreciation for their important work, will be admitted free. You have to bring ID to show that you’re a teacher. August 26: Creatures of the Night - Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show.

- Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. September 2: Happy Birthday Desert Museum – The Desert Museum is turning 65! Celebrate with us.

For more information, click here: http://www.desertmuseum.org/visit/events_saturday.php

