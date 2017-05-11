CBP agents arrest 11, confiscate 3 weapons in 72 hours

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents were busy early this week. Within 72 hours agents arrested 11 people and confiscated three weapons, according to a release.

On Sunday a citizen near Bisbee reported seeing someone walk out of the desert, and get into a vehicle. Agents from Terry Station tracked down that vehicle, and arrested the passenger who was a Mexican national in the United States illegally. Agents also arrested the driver, who is a U.S. citizen, and confiscated a 9 mm handgun.

On Monday agents working on Interstate 8 near Gila Bend saw five people pile into a Honda Pilot on the side of the road. After investigating, agents determined the five passengers were Mexican nationals in the U.S. illegally. Agents also arrested that driver, who is a U.S. citizen, and confiscated a .45 caliber hand gun.

Early on Tuesday agents near Three Points got a report of someone getting into a Lincoln Navigator on the side of Robles Junction Road. Agents caught up with the vehicle which was stopped a short distance from the reported area. Two men inside were U.S. citizens and claimed to be alone, but agents found another man, a Mexican national, hiding on the floor between the rear seats. All three men were arrested, and agents also confiscated a 9 mm handgun from the car.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.