AZ Governor Doug Ducey signs "Hot car" bill

The law requires the rescuer to notify emergency personnel before entering the vehicle and to remain at the scene with the patient until authorities arrive.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed House Bill 2494 known as the "hot car" bill.

The bill allows people to use reasonable force to break into a car to save a minor child or pet locked in a hot car.

The Governor first mentioned the bill in his state of the state address in January but it was not passed until the final day of the legislative session yesterday.

The governor signed it just hours after it landed on his desk.

Freshman Democratic lawmaker Kirsten Engle was one of the early and ardent supporters.

"If you take action to save somebody's life, you can break into property," she said. "I think most people think that's limited to human life and not necessarily saving a pet."

But under the law, all domesticated pets and children are treated the same. According to the bill "domesticated animal means a dog, cat or other animal that is domesticated and kept as a household pet."

The law requires certain things from the good Samaritan in order to avoid civil liability:

the person must have a good faith belief the child or pet is in imminent danger. there is no other way to get into the vehicle. they must call 911 or a first responder. the person must use no more force than is necessary to get into the vehicle. the person must say with the vehicle until first responders arrive.

Violating any one of those provisions can open a person up to civil liability.

The bill takes effect August 9.

