AZ Governor Doug Ducey signs "Hot car" bill

The law requires the rescuer to notify emergency personnel before entering the vehicle and to remain at the scene with the patient until authorities arrive.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed House Bill 2494 known as the "hot car" bill. The bill allows people to use reasonable force to break into a car to save a minor child or pet locked in a hot car.
The Tucson police homicide detectives are actively investigating a body found near two Pima County high schools.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents were busy early this week. Within 72 hours agents arrested 11 people and confiscated three weapons, according to a release.
Several southern Arizona landmarks are in the running to be called the best attractions in the state.
Alpha Sigma Phi has until May 25 to appeal the Dean of Students’ decision to kick the fraternity off campus for hazing and other student code of conduct violations.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.
Officials at Cincinnati Public Schools are pushing back against claims that an 8-year-old was assaulted at school two days before committing suicide.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
